WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding

LONDON --Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do" today in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
WATCH LIVE! The Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos about the royal wedding.
ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE
- Everything to know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding
- Who is invited to the royal wedding? What we know about the guest list
- Why royal weddings capture Americans' imaginationg
- Quiz: Do you have what it takes to be a guest at the royal wedding?
- Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in royal wedding
- Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
- Meghan Markle says her dad will not attend royal wedding
- Grace Kelly, Rita Hayworth and other Americans who've married into royalty
- Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and beyond: Royal wedding dresses through the years
- Royal fashion: Meghan Markle's wedding dress
- Meghan Markle's royal slippers: Birdies creates custom shoes for the bride's big day
- Meghan Markle's mom in London for last-minute royal wedding preps
- The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
- The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte announced as page boy, bridesmaid in royal wedding
- What to do and what not to do at the Royal Wedding
- Meet Margaret Tyler, the royals super fan who has covered her home with 10,000 trinkets