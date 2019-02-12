SOCIETY

Watch: South Mecklenburg High School students elect boy with autism Homecoming King

EMBED </>More Videos

Students at South Mecklenburg High School came together to give their classmate a homecoming he would never forget. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools via WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Students at South Mecklenburg High School came together to give their classmate a homecoming he would never forget.

They elected Blake Rice, a student with autism, who underwent brain surgery roughly a year ago, as Homecoming King.

It was a celebration that had students and faculty celebrating.

"I think it's amazing that everyone's coming together and just voting for him and giving him that shot," student Brandon Baldwin told WSOC. "You see the reaction on his face. He was just jumping around dancing. He was so happy."

In a video posted to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' social media accounts, Blake is crowned King and takes a victory dance on the court.

The post read in part, "We are so proud of you for this amazing display of love and inclusion."


And Blake's father, Matthew, who also teaches at the school, said the simple act was a "referendum on kindness."

"...by choosing a kid like Blake, you showed the world that you value above all else, inclusion," he commented on the Facebook post. "You showed the world that as Sabres we celebrate our diversity as our strength. You championed the most vulnerable kid, because to you, it was the right thing to do."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbuzzworthyviral videoautismcharlotte newsstudentsCharlotte
SOCIETY
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
Roseboro honors kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside fire department
More Triangle homeowners claim unlicensed contractor didn't finish jobs
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News