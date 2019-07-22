Society

President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey -- You never want to upstage the bride and groom at a wedding. But when you're President of the United States, it's impossible to fly under the radar.

President Donald Trump delivered the ultimate wedding gift when he dropped in on a MAGA-themed wedding on July 20 while visiting his Bedminster golf club. Video of POTUS' wedding crash was posted across social media and shared via Storyful.

Trump greeted the awestruck couple, identified in news reports as Nicole Perosi and PJ Mongelli, and took photos with them while a raucous crowd of gusts chanted "USA, USA, USA" and "Trump, Trump, Trump".
VIDEO: President Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
President Trump greeted wedding guests at his Bedminster, N.J. golf resort on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.


According to NJ.com, the couple was engaged at Trump's golf club in 2017 and were hopeful the President would make an appearance at their wedding. Safe to say this is one wedding gift they won't be looking to regift.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybedminsterdonald trumpweddingspresident donald trumpwedding crasherswedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster, N.J.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, July 22
Questions remain despite 3 arrests in deaths of missing Raleigh men
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
Show More
Boy loses arm when man hands him lit firework on 10th birthday
Lexington man kills rabid fox with hammer
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham
17-year-old killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run; man charged
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
More TOP STORIES News