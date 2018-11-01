Ways to donate your extra Halloween candy in the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Halloween has finally come to an end, leaving tons of extra candy to sit around and expire in people's pantries.
Fortunately, for those of you who were planning on throwing away all your extra candy or letting it sit around till next Halloween, there is a much better solution!
Unwanted Halloween candy can actually be donated to charity.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Starting Nov. 1, NC residents will have several options for donating their extra candy.
Operation Shoebox
This non-profit will ship your treats directly to troops overseas! It also sends Christmas and Easter candy to soldiers as well.
To donate, the organization asks that you mail your candy to the following address:
Operation Shoebox
8360 East Highway 25
Belleview, FL 34420
You can visit the non-profit's website for more information.
B.Good restaurants
Through Nov. 5, this restaurant chain will be accepting a pound or more of candy from each person donating.
The candy is then sent to Operation Gratitude, which sends the candy to deployed troops and veterans.
The chain has locations in North Hills and downtown Raleigh.
Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill
This Ronald McDonald House is home to many children who are being treated at N.C. Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill.
This particular facility has 52 guest rooms and serves roughly 2,000 families each year. Staffers are always willing to take donations, including Halloween candy.
Donations can be brought to the following address:
101 Old Mason Farm Rd., Chapel Hill
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays
Ronald McDonald House of Durham
Similar to the house in Chapel Hill, this one serves families of critically ill children at Duke Children's Hospital in Durham and WakeMed in Raleigh. Candy donations can be brought to the following address:
506 Alexander Ave., Durham
Hours: 24/7, seven days a week
The facility also has an online wish list that shows all the other items it needs.