Welcome home! 75 Fort Bragg soldiers return home from Afghanistan

The families of 75 soldiers were overwhelmed with joy as their hero's entered Green Ramp Monday night after a 9-month deployment.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The families of 75 soldiers were overwhelmed with joy as their hero's entered Green Ramp Monday night after a nine-month deployment.



There were tears of joy and sheer excitement as the families reunited with loved ones.

Fort Bragg released the following statement to ABC11:

The 20th Engineer Brigade deployed to the middle east for nine months serving as the Theater Engineer Brigade, orchestrating construction, security, and route clearance operations. They operated across eight countries in support of Operations FREEDOM'S SENTINEL, INHERENT RESOLVE, and SPARTAN SHIELD. The "Castle" Brigade completed over 230 mobility, countermobility, and survivability projects while saving the government more than $48.3 million by using troop construction instead of contracted construction solutions.
