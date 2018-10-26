SOCIETY

What a break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's fall leads him to lucky lottery pool

STRATFORD, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man walking to buy a lottery ticket for this week's massive Mega Millions jackpot fell and broke his hip, but the trip to the hospital turned into his lucky break.

WCAU-TV reports 87-year-old Earl Livingston was invited to join the hospital staff's lottery pool, which included a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

Livingston's niece, Bobbie Mickle, says Livingston told staff he was disappointed about not getting a ticket so they invited him to join the pool with 141 other people.

Livingston will need a hip replacement, but he says he's thankful. Mickle says she first thought her uncle was confused when he said he won, but staff later confirmed his story.

RELATED: Powerball drawing: No winner, Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
EMBED More News Videos

With more than $2 billion up for grabs in lottery jackpots, lotto fever has taken hold in offices across the country.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterypoolu.s. & worldmega millionsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Kindergartners sign 'Happy Birthday' song for deaf custodian
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
UNC President Margaret Spellings confirms plans to resign
3 more plead guilty in Wake Co. Register of Deeds embezzlement case
TIMELINE: Suspect in custody for suspicious packages
3 can't-miss events worth checking out in Raleigh this weekend
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
Durham officer injured while trying to pull over speeding driver
Wake Co. school bus crashed with 20 students on board
Show More
VIDEO: Giant runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on TX highway
Kindergartners sign 'Happy Birthday' song for deaf custodian
Apple's new iPhone could save you $250
Gift card scam uses bosses' email addresses when phishing
Halloween 2018: Pie pumpkins vs. Carving pumpkins
More News