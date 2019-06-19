Society

Juneteenth: The oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves effective January of 1863.

Then on June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, according to the Austin History Center. After this, more than 250,000 slaves across Texas learned that they were finally free.

The celebration of June 19 was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants as they treated the day as their Independence Day, according to the Texas State Library. It spread to other states and has been celebrated every year since.

In 1872, Rev. Jack Yates led a fundraising effort to purchase land for Emancipation Park in Houston.

On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas. It's a day to celebrate African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.

WATCH: Take an inside look at a local documentary based on Juneteenth
EMBED More News Videos

A preview of the new documentary, "Juneteenth - A Celebration of Freedom."

Related topics:
societyhoustonhistoryblack history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, June 19
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
2 men accused of killing taxi driver in Garner over $100
Wake County to replace wellness check program for seniors
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
Show More
3 NC sheriffs speak against controversial immigration bill
'I just want to hoop': Zion Williamson looks forward to NBA Draft
'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
More TOP STORIES News