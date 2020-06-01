George Floyd

George Floyd funeral services planned for Minneapolis, North Carolina, Houston

Over the next several days, George Floyd will be honored at funeral services in three separate states around the country.

The first service will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death.

A second memorial service will follow in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. That event will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Raeford, outside of Fayetteville.

The third and final service will take place in Houston, where he was raised, at noon ET on Tuesday, June 9, at The Fountain of Praise. A public viewing will take place in Houston the afternoon before.

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

A second-degree murder charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, remembered him as "a good man" during an emotional press conference, sharing a story about the birth of Floyd's daughter and lamenting the fact that she will grow up without her father.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LATEST: Defense Secretary keeps Ft. Bragg troops in DC
Keke Palmer asks National Guard to 'march beside us'
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Defense Secretary keeps Ft. Bragg troops in DC
'Miserable:' Downtown Raleigh businesses reeling from pandemic, vandalism
The story behind Fayetteville officers, protesters kneeling together
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
LIVE | Obama hosts town hall on policing, civil unrest
LATEST: Durham child dies of COVID-19, according to GoFundMe
17-year-old girl killed in Raleigh shooting
Show More
DPD chief says 'sweeping changes' needed in police reform
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
The 411: Put your running shoes on
More TOP STORIES News