Baby Archie Christening: What to know ahead of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's baby's christening

A big milestone is coming up for new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Baby Archie, who is now just about two months old, will be christened this weekend.
When is baby Archie's christening?
The christening will take place on Saturday, July 6. It will take place at Windsor Castle, where Archie's mom and dad got married last year, in a private ceremony.
What's baby Archie's full name and royal title?
Baby Archie's full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple previously announced. At the time of his birth, Kensington Palace said that the family had elected not to give the baby a title "at this time."
Who are baby Archie's godparents?
The couple is expected to choose friends for the baby's godparents, royal experts say, but we might not ever know who those friends are. The palace said in a statement Wednesday that "the godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."
Who will be at baby Archie's christening? Who will not?
"It's a much smaller venue, so we're expecting a more intimate gathering of around 25 people," royal contributor Victoria Murphy told ABC News.
Among the members of the royal family that will be in attendance are the baby's royal grandparents, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, along with his American grandmother, Doria Ragland.
Prince William and Duchess Kate, Archie's uncle and aunt, are expected to be there as well.
Queen Elizabeth II, baby Archie's great-grandmother, has a prior engagement and will not be in attendance.
As for friends, royal watchers speculate that two of Meghan's friends, Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, are in town for the christening. They both attended Wimbledon with Meghan to cheer on another friend, Serena Williams.
What else to know about baby Archie's christening
The family's decision to keep the royal christening private was met with controversy, just like their plans to keep the birth private. This was in part because the royal couple's home was recently renovated with $3.06 million of taxpayer money. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic questioned why so much money was spent at a time when public services are under financial pressure.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MORE ABOUT BABY ARCHIE
Yankees give Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tiny jersey for baby Archie
New picture of baby Archie for Father's Day shows royal baby in Prince Harry's arms
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry name royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal baby falls in line to British throne
Baby Archie Christening: What to know ahead of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's baby's christening
MOTHER'S DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More