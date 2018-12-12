CHRISTMAS

Where do Santa's reindeer come from?

EMBED </>More Videos

How Christmas traditions came to be (1 of 3)

Where do Santa's reindeer come from?

Here's the story behind Santa's reindeer and how they got their names.

CHICAGO --
The 1821 illustrated children's poem "Old Santeclaus with Much Delight" has the first known mention of a reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh.

The much more famous poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," better known as "Twas the Night Before Christmas," gave Santa eight reindeer.

RELATED: Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
EMBED More News Videos

Have you ever wondered how the tradition of leaving lumps of coal in Christmas stockings began?


One verse names the reindeer: "Now Dasher! Now Dancer! Now Prancer and Vixen! On Comet! On Cupid! On Dunder and Blixem!"

Dunder and Blixem are Dutch words for thunder and lightning. The names were later changed to the more familiar Donner and Blitzen.

In 1939, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" was created by Robert May for Chicago department store Montgomery Ward. After looking at the thick fog rolling off Lake Michigan one day, May was inspired to create Santa's 9th reindeer with a "nose so bright."

RELATED: Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's why we kiss under mistletoe around the holidays.


Over the years, Rudolph grew in popularity, appearing in multiple books, films, TV specials and songs.

Fun Fact: According to scientists, Santa's reindeer should be female, since males shed their antlers before Christmas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysanta clauschristmasholidayChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
CHRISTMAS
Got $3,000? You can stay in the famous 'Christmas Story' home -- for 1 night
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Raleigh's Own Scrooge: A Hidden History of Christmas Past
Music historian gives insight into 'Baby It's cold Outside'
More christmas
SOCIETY
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Tweet about 'wing-mom' getting date for son goes viral
Got $3,000? You can stay in the famous 'Christmas Story' home -- for 1 night
More Society
Top Stories
Overlooked DNA evidence allowed accused killer to remain free, DA says
Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters
Skeletal remains found near railroad tracks in Robeson County
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Home on America's oldest occupied residential street for sale at $925K
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
$5M worth of cocaine found in tractor-trailer in Johnston County
Show More
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in NC
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of Navy SEALs
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
Tweet about 'wing-mom' getting date for son goes viral
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
More News