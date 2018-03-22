VIRAL VIDEO

'Where's my W2?' Dunn woman goes viral for video

A Dunn woman is in the social media spotlight after a funny video meme she made went viral. (Celestine Williams)

Kaylee Merchak
DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Dunn woman is in the social media spotlight after a funny video meme she made went viral.

Back in January, Celestine Williams, like all of us, faced the daunting task of waiting for her W2's to arrive.

Knowing it would be a while before she'd get them, the 42-year-old single mother of five decided to poke some fun at the situation.

In the video, an eager Williams is seen dragging a chair out to her mailbox before sitting down, smoking a cigarette.

After a few seconds, she looks around. Then, the impatient taxpayer opens her mailbox, takes a peek inside, reaches in and feels around before slamming the door shut.

Williams posted the video to her Facebook page with the caption "Waiting on them W2's like (emojis) It's been a long time coming."



Her original post has been viewed more than 5 million times and quickly became widespread on Facebook and Twitter as users shared her frustration.



The video was picked up by Joyscribe in February.

Their meme featured Williams with the caption: "Your package has shipped" ... "Me:"

Their post has been viewed more than 21 million times.



Williams said she enjoys making these types of videos, adding that this one was relatable because most Americans are impatient when it comes to their W2's - with good reason.

"I made this video in particular because people from all walks can relate to the situation," she told ABC11.

For her, the video isn't just about going viral - which she happily welcomes - it's about making people laugh and taking a breather from "adulting."

"The video was more so for comedy but It also relates to more real-life issues for some," Williams said. "Laughter is the best medicine. I have so many people tell me that they were feeling down until they see my videos and they just lift their spirits."

This isn't her first video and she said it certainly won't be her last.

While this Harnett County comedian has never done any type of professional stand-up, she said she would one day like to host her own television show.

"Well, to be honest, I am a jack of all trades. I would love to have a career as a motivational speaker, talk show host, or to one day have my own reality show. My goal was to be seen around the world and I have already accomplished that (now) my dream is to make it to Hollywood."
