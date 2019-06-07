queen elizabeth

Trooping the Colour: Why does Queen Elizabeth II have two birthdays?

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating a birthday on Saturday, but it's probably not the birthday you are thinking of. It's the queen's official birthday, more commonly known as Trooping of the Colour.

Why does the queen have two birthdays?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, was born on April 21, 1926. When she ascended the throne in 1952, she gained a second birthday celebration in June, her official birthday celebrated during a public ceremony in London called the Trooping of the Colour.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II through the years


What is Trooping the Colour?
The Trooping of the Colour tradition has celebrated the birth of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years, according to the palace. It usually falls on the second Saturday in June.

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

"Trooping the Colour" is a term that refers to a ceremony in which British soldiers carry military flags. The "troops" who participate in the day's events are "fully trained and operational soldiers wearing the ceremonial uniform of red tunics and bearskin hats," according to the palace. "Colour" is another word for flags.

What happens during the Trooping of the Colour?

The event includes a parade with hundreds of musicians, soldiers and horses. The public lines the streets to watch the parade, which also includes members of the royal family.

The parade runs from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guard's Parade grounds. There the military performs for the queen as she inspects them. The parade then returns to Buckingham Palace.

The day concludes with a fly-by of the Royal Air Force and a 41-gun salute. To watch this, members of the extended royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

SEE ALSO: The line to the British throne explained

The iconic photos have made the balcony gathering one of the most recognizable traditions of the royal family.

PHOTOS: Trooping the Colour through the years
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsdistractionbuzzworthyqueen elizabethroyal familyphotoswatercooleru.s. & world
RELATED
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Trump attends D-Day ceremony in England
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Protestors fly giant blimp depicting Trump as angry baby
Perfect summer job? Queen Elizabeth looking for a social media expert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
Downed aircraft reported in Nash County
Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected
Man charged with killing 3 Muslim students to enter plea next week
Claire's JoJo Siwa makeup recalled over asbestos contamination
WEEKEND EVENTS: Restaurant week, pimento cheese fest & food truck rodeo
Inclusive field day created for Wakefield students with special needs
Show More
Elevated bacteria levels prompt warning at N. Myrtle Beach location
How to claim lunch money left in child's account
Michael Jordan donates $1.1M to North Carolina high school
Ready for a space vacation? NASA will soon be selling trips
Harry Potter shoes, apparel now available from Vans
More TOP STORIES News