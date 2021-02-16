Society

'I was supposed to grow old with him': Widow of UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh speaks out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The shooting of Dylan Wall is impossible for anyone to understand.

It's difficult for his widow, Jocelyn, but it's even harder for Wall's 5-year-old son, Aiden.

"He's just having a hard time; he grieves differently from the rest of us," she said Monday. "They told us to be honest with Aiden: to tell him what happened, obviously be gentle about it and not what happened."

The couple met in August 2019 and married just a few months after that.



Now, instead of starting their life together, she's making funeral arrangements.

Dylan, a UPS driver, was shot and killed last week while he was out making deliveries on South East Street in downtown Raleigh.

The shooting suspect, 30-year-old Stephen Bynem, went before a judge last Thursday.

He remains in jail with no bond. The motive is still a mystery.



And a young widow and the rest of Wall's family are left wondering why.

"I was supposed to grow old with him," Jocelyn said. "We were supposed to see his son go to kindergarten. He was the light of my life. It's hard living in a world where he was taken away."



She said this wasn't Wall's normal route. He was filling in this week but wanted to do it full-time.

"No one expected this, not him, not the people on vacation this week who said, 'Oh we'll put Dylan on,' they didn't expect it, no one expected it," she said.

She said she doesn't have a particular message for the person who killed her husband -- just that they took a "wonderful, hardworking and loving man away from his family."
