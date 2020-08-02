Society

Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85

In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2009 file photo, Actor Wilford Brimley attends the premiere of 'Did You Hear About The Morgans' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as "Cocoon'' and "The Natural,'' has died. He was 85. Brimley's manager says the actor died Saturday morning in a Utah hospital. She says he was on dialysis and had several medical ailments.

The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a number of roles, often playing gruff characters like his grizzled baseball manager in "The Natural.'' Brimley's best-known work was in "Cocoon,'' in which he was part of a group of seniors who discover an alien pod that rejuvenates them.

Brimley was also recognizable to many as a longtime pitchman for Quaker Oats and medical supplier Liberty Medical.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesactorobituary
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias weakens to tropical storm, expected to re-strengthen overnight
Trump renomination at RNC to be held in private without press
Evacuations begin on NC coast as Cooper activates National Guard
Duke Uni. walks back planned undergraduate tuition fee increase
COVID-19 LATEST: Hospitalizations dip for 3rd straight day
Butner welcomes Veterans Life Center
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
Show More
Tips to beat summer weather in August
Q&A: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
Canes skate toward the NHL playoffs with 3-2 win in Game 1
Man found shot on I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News