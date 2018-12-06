CHRISTMAS PARADE

Winners selected in Secret Santa Sweepstakes

UPDATE: The randomly selected winners are Heather Green and Steve Eason!
We're giving away tickets to see Hamilton and an iPhone XS!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Watch the ABC11/Leith Cars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh on ABC11 and right here on ABC11.com. Look out for the secret word and use that for your chance to win.

You can read the rules for the sweepstakes here.
