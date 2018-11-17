Winnie the Pooh shares touching moment with disabled child.

A young disabled boy shared a touching moment with Winnie The Pooh at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.Jessie Barber posted a video of the moment on November 12, and she shared a message to other parents of disabled children."For those of you who have disabled children, you know the feel when people look but aren't sure how to interact with your kiddo. This Winnie the Pooh melted my heart and knew exactly what to do! He spent 10+ minutes with our little guy and he loved every second of it," Barber said in the caption.The video has since gone viral on Facebook, garnering over 16 million views.