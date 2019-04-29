lottery

Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Harnett County

EMBED <>More Videos

Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Harnett County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A winning Powerball ticket with a prize of $1 million was sold at a Harnett County grocery store, according to NC Lottery officials.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Buffalo Lake Road in Sanford.

The numbers on the five white balls were 2-29-41-45-62.

According to officials, the winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The $1 million prize was one of two won nationally in Saturday's drawing. Nobody won the jackpot so the amount climbs to $181 million before Wednesday's drawing.

RELATED: Mega Millions: These North Carolina stores have the most big wins

Previous information given by the NC Lottery originally stated the ticket was sold in Lee County - but officials now say the ticket was sold in Harnett County
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanfordlee countypowerballmoneylee county newslottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Man wins lottery after Palm Sunday breakfast, gives it to granddaughter
Zebulon lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans
Wisconsin man, 24, claims $768.4M Powerball jackpot prize
An easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off tickets
TOP STORIES
Hurricanes beat out Islanders 2-1 in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs
7 bodies found in Tennessee, suspect captured after manhunt
Interfaith vigil held in memory of Sri Lanka bombings victims
NC teachers prepare for Wednesday's rally in Raleigh
8 people shot and 1 killed in Baltimore, police say
Community dinner brings people together in Orange County
Rabbi hails heroes who chased off Poway synagogue gunman
Show More
Man accused of breaking into college dorm rooms, watching women sleep
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Police investigating after man found shot in Fayetteville
Officials: Man fell asleep while frying french fries before house fire
Late Wake Forest High senior honored by soccer teammates
More TOP STORIES News