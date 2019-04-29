Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Harnett County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A winning Powerball ticket with a prize of $1 million was sold at a Harnett County grocery store, according to NC Lottery officials.The lucky ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Buffalo Lake Road in Sanford.The numbers on the five white balls were 2-29-41-45-62.According to officials, the winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.The $1 million prize was one of two won nationally in Saturday's drawing. Nobody won the jackpot so the amount climbs to $181 million before Wednesday's drawing.