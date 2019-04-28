lottery

Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Lee County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A winning Powerball ticket with a prize of $1 million was sold at a Lee County grocery store, according to NC Lottery officials.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Buffalo Lake Road in Sanford.

The numbers on the five white balls were 2-29-41-45-62.

According to officials, the winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The $1 million prize was one of two won nationally in Saturday's drawing. Nobody won the jackpot so the amount climbs to $181 million before Wednesday's drawing.

