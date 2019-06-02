The winning ticket for the $350 million jackpot was sold in North Carolina, according to the Powerball website.
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.
$350 million winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina
