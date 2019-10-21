Society

Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie

It might be the ultimate selfie but it just got a woman banned from a cruise line for life.

In the photo, the woman can be seen standing dangerously on top of the railing of her room's balcony.

It was on her trip aboard Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas this week, as it was headed toward Haiti.

A fellow passenger snapped this picture, and thinking she was possibly going to jump, he alerted the crew.



The woman was identified and later removed from the ship when it reached Jamaica.

Royal Caribbean in a statement said it does not permit any such reckless and dangerous actions, for guests' own safety.

As a result, the cruise line said the woman and her companion are banned for life from any of its future trips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybanu.s. & worldcruise shipselfie
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for missing plane near Umstead Park, RDU officials say
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
Does Durham's Kress building have a haunted past?
Tuesday Storms Could Be Severe
Nestor's rains lead to slippery conditions, crashes throughout Triangle
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
More than 600 turtles rescued in trafficking ring, two men arrested
Show More
Scholarship through LGBT Center set up in Holly Springs teen's name
NC Courage advance to NWSL final with 4-1 win over the Reign
11-month-old shot in Philadelphia, police say
Dominican Republic tourists died of natural causes: FBI
Family, friends honor Z'Yon Person on what would have been his 10th birthday
More TOP STORIES News