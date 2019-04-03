Woman buys all remaining shoes in closing Payless store, donates them to Nebraska flood victims

HAYS, KS (WTVD) -- A Kansas woman recently went on a shopping spree, but the huge haul wasn't for her!
According to CNN, Addy Tritt decided she wanted to help those in need, so she went to her local Payless and bought off all of its inventory to donate to flood victims in Nebraska.
Since Payless is closing all of its U.S. stores, all of the shoes were on sale for $1.
There were 204 pairs left in the store. After roughly 2.5 hours of negotiating, Tritt bought the lot for only $100.
The shoes, which are mostly for babies, will be distributed to those in need by a local Agricultural Science Program in Nebraska.
