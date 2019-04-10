Society

Woman carrying twin babies for her twin sister

PORTLAND, Oregon -- A woman in Oregon is giving her twin sister the gift of a lifetime.

When Jill Noe's sister, Whitney Bliesner, couldn't get pregnant, Jill volunteered to serve as her surrogate for twins.

Bliesner was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Neurofibromatosis type two or NF2.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, NF2 is the growth of noncancerous tumors in the nervous system.

Noe is now 30 weeks along in the pregnancy with a healthy set of twins, a boy and a girl. They are due on June 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregontwinsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News