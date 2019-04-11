Society

Woman crashes ex's nuptials wearing wedding gown of her own

EMBED <>More Videos

This might be the most cringe-worthy video you'll see all day.

A woman in China took the words "speak now or forever hold your peace" to heart when she tried to win her ex back on his wedding day.

Video shows the emotional ex-girlfriend yelling at the groom, trying to convince him not to get married while his bride looks on.

The woman, who was dressed in her own wedding gown, even got down on her knees as wedding guests reacted in shock.

The ex-lover stormed into the wedding ceremony when the groom was about to kiss his bride.

The bride, not wanting anything to do with the drama, ended up marching out of the ceremony.

The couple is now trying to work through what happened, and the groom said he hopes to have a wedding redo soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldchinawedding crashersweddingmust see video
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Surveillance video captures Durham explosion
LISTEN: Dispatch audio sheds light on moments after Durham explosion
Durham explosion: Witness recalls seeing coffee shop owner before blast
Drone video shows extent of damage in downtown Durham
LATEST: Contractor was installing fiber before Durham explosion
VIDEO: Jordan Lake turns yellow as pollen nears record highs
PHOTOS: Deadly downtown Durham explosion
Show More
Welding sparked fire at Campbell University's new student union
Husband of woman killed by alligator files wrongful death lawsuit
Watch live: Nipsey Hussle memorial
Duke Lemur Center announces first baby of 2019
Convicted murderer broke down in tears during sentencing hearing
More TOP STORIES News