Woman facing deportation after alleged 'MAGA' hat assault

Video shows confrontation over MAGA hat inside Mexican restaurant

FALMOUTH, Mass. --
A woman faces deportation from the United States after she was captured on camera confronting a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat inside a Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts.

In a video posted by the hat's owner, Rosiane Santos knocked off Bryton Turner's "MAGA" hat while he recorded on his phone. Turner also captured Santos trying to force the cap over his head.

Later in the footage, Turner captured Santos being arrested.

"That's the problem ... people like that," Turner referred to Santos in the video. "They want to lash out at people who are educated."

In his post, Turner said the woman began to yell at him because of his hat before the recorded encounter.

After the video went viral, Santos told media in the Boston area that she regretted what happened, but she claimed she was provoked.

She was arrested on an assault charge.


WCVB reported that Santos is a citizen of Brazil who is in the country unlawfully. She has since been arrested by an ICE Fugitive Operations Team.

"She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts," an ICE spokesperson told the station.
