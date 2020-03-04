Society

Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake

A woman who spent two years watering a succulent she said she was so proud of, recently learned it was fake.

Caelie Wilkes shared the funny story on Facebook which has since gone viral. Wilkes said she found out the plant was fake while she was trying to move it into a new vase.

"I decided it was time to transplant. I found the cutest vase," Wilkes wrote. "I go to pull it from the original plastic container to learn this plant was FAKE."

Wilkes described the plant as full, with beautiful coloring and was "just an overall perfect plant." In reality, the succulent was plastic and sat on styrofoam with sand glued at the top.

"I feel like these last two years have been a lie," Wilkes wrote.

Ever since she published her story on Facebook, it has been shared thousands of times, and it even caught the attention of Home Depot. The hardware store chain was quick to send her a real succulent.

"They (Home Depot) found the closest Home Depot and had them on my doorstep the same day," she told Eyewitness News.

The plant was originally a gift from the father of Wilkes' children, who also thought it was real. When asked about how he reacted upon learning it was fake, she said, "he thinks it's hilarious."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebookhomeu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus is no cause for panic, Wake Co. leaders say
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Brawl postpones NC high school basketball playoff game
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
Local Red Cross employee heading to Tennessee after deadly tornadoes
Show More
'Season of yellow' returns in North Carolina
The 411: Skullbreaker challenge targets teens
Man dies from shooting at Garner apartment complex: Police
Cooper, Forest set up November showdown for governor
Dozens still missing following Nashville tornadoes
More TOP STORIES News