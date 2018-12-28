Woman finds shopper's lost wedding ring in Instant Pot she got for Christmas

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. --"I didn't think I'd ever see it again."
Video captured the moment Joann Johnson was reunited with her wedding ring - the one she thought was gone forever.
"It was this empty feeling because it's like, 20 years. I've had it for 20 years," said Johnson. "To lose it just before our anniversary..."
Back in October, she lost her ring while looking at Instant Pots at the Walmart store in Port Orchard, Washington. She told KIRO she and her husband scoured the aisles, but couldn't find it.
"We searched high and low. We go to customer service. They have nothing," Johnson said.
On Dec. 25, Shiloah Avery opened a new Instant Pot she got for Christmas. She couldn't believe what was inside.
"I was like, 'Oh! There's a ring in this!' Everyone's like, 'Oh, OK, funny.' I was like, 'No, really! There's a wedding ring in this,'" Avery said.
She knew what she had to do. She went on social media.
"My first reaction was, 'We have to find who owns this. It's not mine to keep,'" Avery said.
Meanwhile, Johnson kept going back to the Walmart store, searching the Instant Pot section, hoping to find her lost wedding ring. She got to the point where she gave up hope. On Christmas evening, she was scrolling through Facebook and found a post she couldn't believe.
"I start reading where it says, 'I found this ring,' and instantly my heart starts beating faster. I'm going, 'OK, this is too much of a coincidence,'" Johnson said.
Within hours, she and Avery connected. Johnson picked up the best present should have dreamed of getting on Christmas Day.
"To me, she is my Christmas angel. She is just my absolute Christmas angel. It made my year," Johnson said.
"Just being able to give somebody that high of such good emotions, it just made all of us feel good," Avery
For Johnson, the ring represents 20 years of happiness. It also symbolizes the start of a new friendship she and Avery will never forget.