SOCIETY

Woman fired after video of her blocking man from his building goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The man said he was blocked from entering his own home late at night, even after he showed the woman his key

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
The woman seen in a viral video confronting and blocking a St. Louis man from entering his downtown loft was fired from her job Sunday.

Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
The commotion outside the Sahara Deli Market in New York quickly drew a crowd Wednesday evening as Teresa Klein, now known as "Cornerstore Caroline" on the internet, loudly accused a 9-year-old black boy of grabbing her butt.


Cellphone footage captured the confrontation between the two tenants, showing the woman stopping a man from entering his downtown loft and demanding proof he lived there.

D'Arreion Nuriyah Toles posted several videos online of his interaction with the woman on Saturday, after he arrived home from a late night at the office.

Toles wrote that the videos show what it's like to be a black man in the U.S.

The woman asks him to prove he belongs there. She later follows him after he enters the building.

In the viral video, Toles can be heard telling the woman, "You are blocking me into my building. This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out of my way."

Police were called to the scene of Toles' loft, but left without giving anyone a citation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on videoMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
'Cornerstore Caroline' admits she was wrong about 9-year-old grabbing her
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Texas
More Society
Top Stories
Man dead in high-speed chase with Wake Forest police
'She's gone:' Family of woman found dead in Fayetteville wants answers
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Inmate escapes Hoke County prison
Halloween party ideas and goodie bags on the cheap
FEMA to offer free hurricane relief advice at NC State Fair
State lawmakers to discuss Hurricane Florence recovery funding
Sears bankruptcy will force Raleigh Kmart, 2 area Sears locations to close
Show More
Durham police looking for suspect in armed robbery at convenience store
Elizabeth Warren DNA test results point to Native American ancestry
Michigan policy now requires people on food stamps to work
2 men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
'Cornerstore Caroline' admits she was wrong about 9-year-old grabbing her
More News