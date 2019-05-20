Texas City family says woman mocked 8-year-old with special needs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5308346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family captured part of the confrontation on camera inside the Webster movie theater.

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A Texas City family said a woman mocked their daughter with special needs during a screening of "Dumbo."The family captured part of the confrontation on camera inside the movie theater."The kid is whooping continually," said the unidentified woman. "You don't bring a kid that goes 'Whoop, whoop, whoop,' every other minute to the movie. I'm leaving. You ruined the movie.'"Nina Vasquez said her 8-year-old daughter Maci Campbell was diagnosed with autism.Vasquez said Maci is a second grader who loves Starbucks, the Ninja Turtles and chocolate milk.Vasquez told KTRK that Maci, along with other students from Heights Elementary, attended the 9 a.m. showing of "Dumbo" last Tuesday. She said it was a field trip that turned into a disappointing experience."Educate yourself," said Vasquez. "Educate yourself before you attack someone. This lady came out of nowhere and said, 'Can you please shut her up?'"Vasquez said she wants the world to learn from this mishap. "Be patient. Be kind if you encounter a child with special needs."She said the woman should have just asked her about her daughter before speaking unkind thoughts.