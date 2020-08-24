Society

20-year-old woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home

DETROIT, Michigan -- Residents in Detroit are left with more questions than answers after a 20-year-old woman believed to have died was found breathing at a funeral home.

The Southfield Fire Department released a statement saying paramedics responded to a call for an unresponsive female Sunday morning.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the woman to not be breathing.

According to the statement from the fire department, the paramedics performed CPR and other life saving methods for 30 minutes.

After their efforts, "given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life."

Authorities say per standard operating procedure in a situation where foul play is not suspected, the medical examiner's office was contacted and given the medical data.

The medical examiner's office again determined the patient to have expired, and her body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home.

WXYZ reports hours later, staff at the James H. Cole funeral home realized the woman was still breathing.

It is unclear what led up to the call for the unresponsive woman.

Authorities are not releasing additional personal information on the woman at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganpatient deathfuneralu.s. & worlddead body
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marco weakens into tropical storm as Laura strengthens
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
LATEST: Duke won't allow fans at football games
Protesters arrested ahead of RNC in Charlotte
Homes of evacuees looted during California wildfires
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
Show More
67-year-old woman found safe in Dunn
Recall Alert: Peaches recalled by Wegman's due to Salmonella
Don Jr. says NC voters should trust Trump in second term
Climbing into the 90s This Week
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month
More TOP STORIES News