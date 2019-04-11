Woman raises $15K for 80-year-old neighborhood empanada vendor

CHICAGO -- Many people in the Chicago area chipped in to raise money for a hard-working 80-year-old man they know for his empanadas.Tania Rangel started a GoFundMe for Modesto Fuentes, who she bought empanadas from.Fuentes walks six miles selling empanadas for $1 to get enough money to put a new cross over his wife's grave and eventually retire.Wednesday, Rangel presented Fuentes with a check for $15,000.Fuentes plans to lay a new cross at his wife's grave in October.