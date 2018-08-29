SOCIETY

Woman saves man who had heart attack on beach on first date

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman came to the rescue of her date on a California beach.

SANTA CRUZ, California --
A first date came to a surprising end when a woman's date collapsed on a beach from a heart attack, and she had to save him.

56-year-old Max Montgomery was surfing in Calfornia when he felt a burning sensation in his chest and became exhausted.

He got out of the water and suddenly fell over.

Luckily his date, Andi Traynor, is a doctor. And she immediately started performing CPR.

A nurse who happened to be walking by also jumped in to help.

Montgomery underwent bypass surgery. He's fine and he and Traynor are still dating, 10 months later.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycprheart attackdatingu.s. & worldbizarregood newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
As monument debate ramps up, Freedom Park hopes for funding boost
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
'Sesame Street' puts their own spin on Fresh Prince theme song
Cary neighbors concerned with greenway expansion
More Society
Top Stories
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
Fort Bragg summit tackles military's spiking sexual assault problem
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
Suspect arrested in murder of former Playboy model
McCollum Ranch leader accused of holding children in involuntary servitude dies
As monument debate ramps up, Freedom Park hopes for funding boost
Poorly maintained bus stop concerns Raeford mom
New, innovative drone program to make medical deliveries
Show More
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh
I-Team: Counselors, parents, students talk new trends in bullying
Florida sheriff: Shooting involving Uber driver is 'classic stand your ground case'
More News