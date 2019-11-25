pregnancy

Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A San Diego woman believes an image of her late father appeared on an ultrasound image of her unborn daughter.

Shantel Carillo says she noticed the shape of her father's face on the printed images she got from the doctor's office. Carillo says the images show the outline of her father's face, including his cheeks, lips and the shape of a hat he was known to wear.

RELATED: 'Miracle' baby born years after mom had fallopian tubes removed

She posted the images on social media and other family members say they see it too. Many say it looks like the man is kissing the unborn child on the lips.

Carillo's father, Charles, died in 2016. This is her second child. The baby is due in April 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegomotherhoodparentingbabybabiespregnancyphotosu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PREGNANCY
67-year-old gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'
Researchers hope app helps understand, treatment of postpartum depression
Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's pregnant
Study: Stress during pregnancy may affect baby's sex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in shooting outside UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham
2 men shot, 1 dies while sitting in vehicle in Durham
Popular BBQ restaurant closed due to Salmonella outbreak
Fayetteville police officer shot at, woman in custody
The 411: Taylor Swift dominates the AMAs
Highway Patrol launches 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
Show More
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Aunt Noot celebrates 100th birthday
Crews extinguish fire at Raleigh hotel
Christmas tree lighting in downtown Pittsboro goes without controversy
Coast Guard searching for missing sailor near Kill Devil Hills
More TOP STORIES News