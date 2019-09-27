Society

Woman serenades LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping performance: Video

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES -- A video posted to social media by Los Angeles police showing a woman singing at a Metro subway stop in Koreatown is going viral.

Footage of the woman singing was captured on the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop Tuesday evening.

The social media post from LAPD says, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."



An officer with the Metro Transit Authority heard the woman singing and stopped to capture the moment on his phone.

The woman has not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykoreatownlos angeleslos angeles countymetroviral videolapdsingingsubway
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Raleigh
Cary man dies after eating oysters in Wilmington
4 headlines to get you through Friday, Sept. 27
Passenger train hits, kills pedestrian in Durham
NC native becomes first woman chief ranger at Yellowstone
Parade of Homes: This Apex home has a backyard oasis
Confession tape played during day 3 of double murder trial
Show More
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions
Fort Bragg soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
More TOP STORIES News