'Sensational Six' pay heartwarming tribute to friend who died of cancer

A group of tight-knit women who call themselves the Sensational Six honored a friend lost to cancer by posing on the beach with a photo of their gone-but-not-forgotten friend. (Sharon Robinson)

A group of women captured the internet's collective heart for their inspiring tribute to a friend no longer with them.

Twitter user @KrisMichelle_ posted a photo of her mother and several of her friends on a recent vacation in Florida. She said the group of six women - who called themselves the Sensational Six - had been friends for 40 years, but tragedy struck earlier this year when a member of the group passed away from cancer.


The group of five took the trip anyway, and they honored their friend's life by posing on the beach at sunset around a photo of their gone-but-not-forgotten sensational sixth.

On Twitter, the positive reaction to the loving tribute poured in as readers admired the group's bond and shared photos of their own large friend groups.

