entertainment

World reacts to news of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

Following the announcement of the death of Alex Trebek on Sunday, social media was flooded with remembrances of the longtime "Jeopardy!" host.

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years, since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

Back in March 2019, Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video message released on the show's social media accounts.

Trebek died nearly a year and a half after his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He was 80.

See some of what people around the world had to say about Trebek's passing below.






















Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentalex trebekobituaryu.s. & worldjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Raleigh man trying to save Chapel Hill live music venue
Iconic Obama 'Hope' print among artist's works up for auction
'The Good Doctor' returns, addresses COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Man seriously hurt in Durham drive-by shooting
LATEST: North Carolina reports 2,094 COVID-19 cases
Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
Show More
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
What's next for President Donald Trump?
4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts
Georgia 2020 presidential election results still be counted
More TOP STORIES News