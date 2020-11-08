World reacts to news of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said in a statement.
Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years, since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984.
He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.
Back in March 2019, Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video message released on the show's social media accounts.
Trebek died nearly a year and a half after his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He was 80.
See some of what people around the world had to say about Trebek's passing below.
Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020
We mourn the loss of #alextrebek -a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit & pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year.— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 8, 2020
We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family & millions of Jeopardy fans.
It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020
We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020
Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020
So saddened to hear Alex Trebek has died. It was an honor to share the dinner hour with him. He fought his cancer battle valiantly.— David Muir (@DavidMuir) November 8, 2020
Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek. Condolences to his family. 😞— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2020
My heart breaks for the Trebek family upon hearing this heartbreaking news. Alex Trebek was a legend. There was no one like him. Kind, elegant, talented, good. Heaven just became brighter and we here on earth mourn him. #alextrebek #RIP https://t.co/P4bWE9K7ok— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 8, 2020
Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020
Goodbye legend. What is...greatness. RIP #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/1HudkNRgzp— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2020
I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020
We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020
A: Millions of Americans welcomed this iconic game show host into their homes every night, and he will be sorely missed.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 8, 2020
Q: Who is Alex Trebek? https://t.co/rupt8DdCD2
My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me ...... condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020
When with proud joy we lift Life's red wine up— Burt Thakur (@albertthakur) November 8, 2020
To drink deep of the mystic shining cup
And ecstasy through all our being leaps—
Death bows his head and weeps.
I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family. #Jeopardy #alextrebek @jeopardy pic.twitter.com/klFwYw9Cau