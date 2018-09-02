SOCIETY

World War II veteran posthumously receives Congressional Gold Medal in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

World War II veteran posthumously receives Congressional Gold Medal in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The pews were filled Sunday at First Baptist Church, as Corporal James Putney, a WWII veteran who died in late 2013, was posthumously honored with one of the highest awards in the military: The Montford Point Marine Congressional Gold Medal.

Putney was honored at this church specifically since he once served there as a deacon.

Corporal Putney joined the Marines in 1944 in not only a time of war but in a time of segregation.

"In '42-'49, the Black was in the military, but they were on the backside of Camp Lejeune," said Pink Scales, the Vice President of the Montford Point Marines Triad-Triangle Chapter 38. "In 1949, that's when the black marines started training with the white marines."

Born in November of 1923, Putney's commitment to his country blazed a trail for future marines, like his great-grandson, Keith Chen, who accepted the Medal on behalf of his great-grandfather.

"He opened the pathway for Black Americans like myself to join the Marine Corp," Chen said.

In just two short days, Chen will follow in his great-grandfather's footsteps as a Marine.

Chen said that his great-grandfather rarely talked about his time in the military and was quiet, but when he did speak, he spoke words of wisdom

"I remember, he would tell me a lot of times to hang around people who were only going to benefit you and not bring you down," Chen said. "He said that a lot."

The award has been given to members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the Buffalo Soldiers, and the Montford Point Marines.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarinesmemorialchurchRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder
NC Sons of Confederate Veterans place flowers at base of 'Silent Sam' monument
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
More Society
Top Stories
Missing Raleigh man's remains found in SC
Black Mountain family saved by dog after bear breaks into house
Man charged after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh
Wilson man charged in double murder
Investigation underway after shots fired outside Fayetteville nightclub
Abandoned 'ghost ship' grounds off coast of Myanmar
Man in critical condition after Raleigh stabbing
Oreo rolls out new wasabi and hot chicken wing flavored cookies
Show More
Wisconsin co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Spotify offering perk for college students
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
Funeral for Shanann Watts: Family, friends pay their respects in Pinehurst
KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder
More News