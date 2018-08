World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday!Overton turned 112 on Friday, May 11.How's the veteran celebrating his latest milestone? A huge party, of course!According to the Austin American-Statesman , Overton "was born in Bastrop County in 1906, served in the Pacific Theater with the Army's all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945."He left the army in October 1945.He currently resides in East Austin, where he has lived since the 1940s.