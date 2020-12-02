covid-19

WWII veteran, COVID survivor released from hospital for 104th birthday

MADISON, Alabama -- A World War II veteran from Alabama left the hospital this week after being treated for COVID-19.

Major Wooten, who turned 104 years old on Wednesday, served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas.

He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940s.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital on Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

They also sang "Happy Birthday" to him.

His granddaughter Holly McDonald said after a few close calls this year she is thankful to have him home.

"He just brings so much happiness to everybody," McDonald said.

McDonald said her grandfather received a new drug that helps treat COVID symptoms.

"Just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it just makes you very proud to call him your grandfather and I love him so much," McDonald said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamabirthdayworld war iiu.s. & worldfeel goodveterancovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Some UNC-CH faculty call for virtual reopen for spring reopen in op-ed
How UK approval of Pfizer vaccine could benefit North Carolina
COVID-19 pandemic shows gaps in health care staffing across NC
Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first in North Carolina?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first in North Carolina?
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Fayetteville Medical Center
COVID-19 LATEST: Deaths, hospitalizations reach new highs
How UK approval of Pfizer vaccine could benefit North Carolina
1 shot near Cary Dollar General; police investigating
Raeford Korean vet buys 15,500 meals for Food Lion hunger relief
Working from home means you're less likely to call out sick
Show More
COVID-19 pandemic shows gaps in health care staffing across NC
Some UNC-CH faculty call for virtual reopen for spring reopen in op-ed
Mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins
NCHSAA mask mandate a concern for athletes, parents
Researchers return from remote island to COVID-stricken society
More TOP STORIES News