World War II veteran gets 95th birthday surprise from 3 Navy sailors at Chapel Hill home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Samuel Greco had a special surprise when three sailors arrived at his home to help celebrate his 95th birthday and Navy service.The sailors, assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina, honored the WWII Navy veteran by singing "Anchors Aweigh" and "Happy Birthday" in the front yard of his Chapel Hill home.Greco served in the Navy more than 70 years ago aboard the USS Saratoga, part of the Pacific Fleet in WWII.Navy Chief Petty Officer Noel Perry, Petty Officer First Class Sheba Kanjelkheir and Petty Officer First Class Anthony Augustine also presented Greco with a command coin and baseball cap on behalf of NTAG Carolina.The sailors said they enjoy honoring those who have served in the armed forces and building relationships between service members and local communities.