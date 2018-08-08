Yes, that is a giant spider sprawling on the UNC campus

A giant spider🕷and human eyeballs👀are on display @UNC. The two installations are works of art by influential sculptor Louise Bourgeois. The artwork, on loan from The Easton Foundation, will be on display for a year. #ArtsEverywhereUNC pic.twitter.com/8K9RAGnjB4 — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) August 8, 2018

It's nine feet tall, 27 feet wide and now sits along East Cameron Avenue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.An enormous stainless-steel spider sprawling on the grass is one of two sculptures by notable French-American artist Louise Bourgeois on loan to UNC.The other is a set of granite benches in the shape of human eyes near Phillips Hall. Chancellor Carol Folt said the installations are one example of how the university is bringing the arts into public spaces for the community to experience and enjoy.Bourgeois is considered one of the most influential female artists of the 20th century. Her work explores themes of alimentation, identity and sexuality."Crouching Spider" is considered one of her most provocative and important works. It's a tribute to her mother who died in 1932. The sculpture is on loan from The Easton Foundation."This provides a great opportunity for the campus community to have exposure to sculpture by a prominent and important artist," said Carol Magee, chairwoman of the UNC Art History Department. "We are excited to be partnering with Art Everywhere as they develop curricular materials to support engagement with these works by various programs."The spider sculpture and human eye-shaped granite benches will be on display at UNC for a year.