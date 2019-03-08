Society

Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat

A young girl was on the verge of suicide when her life was saved by a young friend on Snapchat who was several states away.

"I felt that this girl needed help and she was in distress and she needed somebody to talk to," Gabe said.

Twelve-year-old Gabe lives in Pennsylvania.

Through Snapchat, he made fast friends with a 6th grade girl in Grand Saline, Texas.

When she began confiding troubling thoughts, he knew he had to do something before it was too late.

"I called the suicidal services thing first because I didn't know the number for your police," said Gabe.

With his help, police were able to track the girl down and get her help.

The Grand Saline Police Department sent him a thank you letter and badge for his heroic deed.
