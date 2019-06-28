abc11 troubleshooter

Fireworks could get you fined this 4th of July

By and Tonya Simpson
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If your Independence Day plans include lighting your own fireworks, you could end up with a big fine.

That's because most fireworks are not allowed for individual use in North Carolina.

Mallory Wojciechowski is the President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina. She said it's important to know the rules before you buy anything.

"In North Carolina it's illegal to possess and then sell any fireworks that essentially spin, explode, leave the ground, fly through the air. There could be hefty fines involved," said Wojciechowski.

Fines for illegal fireworks could be $500 or more.

Anyone lighting fireworks should also keep safety in mind. Make sure you're familiar with your surroundings and that you have plenty of space to ensure no one gets hurt and you don't accidentally start a fire.

There are plenty of official fireworks shows and celebrations happening throughout our area.
