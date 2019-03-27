Crime & Safety

Soldier killed in car crash on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was killed in a crash on Fort Bragg this week.

On Tuesday, authorities said 23-year-old Spc. Michael Faulkenberry died after the wreck, which happened around 7 p.m. on March 25.

Faulkenberry was assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Division.

He joined the Army in May 2016 and attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Benning, Georgia before heading to Fort Bragg in December 2016.

Faulkenberry' was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
