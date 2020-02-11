Some NC DMV offices having service interruptions after internet fiber cut

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Some North Carolina DMV offices are having service interruptions on Tuesday morning.

A line of internet fiber cut in the Benson area is the source of the outage. Some DMV online driver's license and vehicle registration services are impacted.

Offices in Smithfield, Dunn, Holly Springs and Siler City are affected along with the Fayetteville and Wilmington areas. It's not known when the outage will be fixed.
