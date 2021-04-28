Some S&W organic beans voluntarily recalled due to compromised seals: FDA

The company is recalling 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organic Brand Black Beans, and O Organic Brand Chili Beans because the cans may have compromised seals.
A compromised hermetic seal may affect the can's integrity, leading to leaks, bloating and bacteria growth that could include the bacteria that causes botulism.
Signs of botulism poisoning include paralysis of the breathing muscles which can lead to death if not hospitalized.
The beans were sold at Costco stores. So far no illnesses have been linked to the recalled cans. Consumers should return the beans to the store for a refund or replacement.