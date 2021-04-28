recall

Some S&W organic beans voluntarily recalled due to compromised seals: FDA

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Some S&W black, chili beans recalled due to compromised seal: FDA

Fairbault Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling beans that may put consumers at risk of botulism poisoning.

The company is recalling 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organic Brand Black Beans, and O Organic Brand Chili Beans because the cans may have compromised seals.

A compromised hermetic seal may affect the can's integrity, leading to leaks, bloating and bacteria growth that could include the bacteria that causes botulism.

Signs of botulism poisoning include paralysis of the breathing muscles which can lead to death if not hospitalized.

The beans were sold at Costco stores. So far no illnesses have been linked to the recalled cans. Consumers should return the beans to the store for a refund or replacement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
product recallsfoodrecall
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Vitafusion vitamin recall after reports of metallic mesh
Caitlyn Jenner considering run for California governor
Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper urges special prosecutor in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
Man killed, woman hospitalized in Cary motorcycle crash
RDU hopeful business travel will make a comeback with Apple hub
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
Mother-daughter duo set to graduate from FSU Mother's Day weekend
Can the Triangle's current infrastructure handle Apple?
NC city official fired after refusing to address woman by doctoral title
Show More
North Carolina man wins $1 million lottery prize on his way to work
Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time
LATEST: 30.5 percent of NC is fully vaccinated
NC teacher up for $10,000 national award
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News