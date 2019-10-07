shooting

Uber driver shot on top of head while dropping off passenger in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An Uber driver was injured when shots were fired at her SUV in Raleigh on Monday morning and police are still looking for the shooter.

Raleigh Police Department said a woman was driving for Uber on Hill Street near New Bern Avenue when bullets hit her SUV around 2 a.m. The woman was shot "on the top of the head" while dropping off a passenger, according to police.

ABC11 crews captured footage of the woman walking away without life-threatening injuries. Several shots appeared to hit the vehicle before she pulled over on East Street for help.



The woman's dramatic 911 call was released Monday morning.

"Somebody shot me!" she cried to the dispatcher.

A neighbor's surveillance video showed a man approach the SUV after she dropped off the passenger, apparently to speak with the driver.

As the driver pulled away, the shooter fired several shots and then ran off in the opposite direction.

"It almost sounded like it could have been in the house, it was that loud," a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told ABC11.

The victim drove about a mile before pulling over and calling 911.

At least five bullet holes were seen on the outside of the vehicle. A rear window was also shot out.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating.
