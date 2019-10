Joshua Douglass (Source: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old is behind bars accused of murdering his mother in Harnett County.Harnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it had arrested Joshua Jayclyn Douglass of St. Pauls, North Carolina.Douglass stands accused of killing his mother Sharon Sikora, 41.Sikora's body was found inside her Spring Lake home on Archie Street after deputies received a call about a shooting in the area.Douglass is being held in jail without bond.