Deputies are looking for the man accused of shooting a mother and son inside their Catawba County home Tuesday night.The double shooting happened before 10 p.m. along Curlee Road.Deputies said a 24-year-old man died of his injuries and his mother was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.Their names have not been released.Authorities are looking for Scott Anthony Putnam in connection with the shootings.Deputies said he ran from the home after the shootings and was last seen wearing tan shorts white t-shirt with "North Carolina" on the front.Putnam is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.He is considered armed and dangerous.If anyone sees him, they are encouraged not to approach him but to call 911.Authorities said the woman's husband and their son's girlfriend were home at the time and witnessed the crime.Officials said they are interviewing both witnesses.