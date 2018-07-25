Son killed, mother seriously injured in double shooting near Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies are looking for the man who they said shot a mother and son inside their Catawba County home Tuesday night. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. --
Deputies are looking for the man accused of shooting a mother and son inside their Catawba County home Tuesday night.

The double shooting happened before 10 p.m. along Curlee Road.

Deputies said a 24-year-old man died of his injuries and his mother was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Their names have not been released.

Authorities are looking for Scott Anthony Putnam in connection with the shootings.

Deputies said he ran from the home after the shootings and was last seen wearing tan shorts white t-shirt with "North Carolina" on the front.

Putnam is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees him, they are encouraged not to approach him but to call 911.

Authorities said the woman's husband and their son's girlfriend were home at the time and witnessed the crime.

Officials said they are interviewing both witnesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double shootingcrimenorth carolina newsdeadly shootingman killedNC
Top Stories
Pedestrian hit, killed by Fayetteville police officer
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in California
Puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV in Myrtle Beach
Commuters fed up with Davis Drive road project in RTP
Lottery fever hits central NC as Mega Millions numbers drawn
Trump recording secretly made by personal attorney released
Your crackers are tainted with salmonella. This might be why
Fayetteville hit with rash of cell-phone store thefts
Show More
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her home
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Mars shines bright, visible through the end of July
More News