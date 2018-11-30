Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015

EMBED </>More Videos

Arnav Uppalapati walk into Wake County courtroom (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A young man Cary who admitted to killing his mother will spend between 12 and 15 years in prison.

Arnav Uppalapati entered court Friday as his father and sister sat in attendance.



Uppalapati pleaded guilty to killing his mother in 2015.

EMBED More News Videos

Nalini Tellaprolu (Facebook)



Uppalapati called 911 on Dec. 17 to report finding his mother, Nalini Tellaprolu, dead in their garage.

Tellaprolu's body was covered with bruises and scratches, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

However, investigators have not released a motive in Tellaprolu's murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdomestic violenceCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4-year-old boy missing from Charlotte apartment found safe
2 found fatally shot inside Goldsboro home
Confession tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
7-year-old in coma after truck hit her when she got off school bus
Chobani introduces new yogurt line for kids
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Trump joins Canada, Mexico leaders to sign new trade pact
Show More
Upset shopper in Philly sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
Durham police investigating after string of armed robberies
Proposal could let computers determine how much your house is worth
Person killed in fire at College Arms Apartment in Fayetteville
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More News