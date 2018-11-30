Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --A young man Cary who admitted to killing his mother will spend between 12 and 15 years in prison.
Arnav Uppalapati entered court Friday as his father and sister sat in attendance.
Arnav Uppalapati entered the courtroom with his father and sister also here. He is pleading guilty to killing his mother. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/yCQzmkBuZr— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 30, 2018
Uppalapati pleaded guilty to killing his mother in 2015.
Uppalapati called 911 on Dec. 17 to report finding his mother, Nalini Tellaprolu, dead in their garage.
Tellaprolu's body was covered with bruises and scratches, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
However, investigators have not released a motive in Tellaprolu's murder.