Sonic shooting: 12-year-old boy charged with murder of drive-in employee, authorities say

KEENE, Texas -- A 12-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing an employee at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Texas after an argument in the parking lot, authorities said.

Matthew Davis, 32, was working at the Sonic Drive-In on Saturday night and confronted Angel Gomez, 20, because he was "being disorderly in the parking lot," police in Keene said.

"The argument soon became physical. During the altercation, a juvenile ... a passenger in the suspect's vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim," Keene police said in a statement on Facebook.

Police Chief James Kidd told CNN at least six shots were fired from an "AR-style 22 rifle," striking Davis.

Officers received a 911 call around 9:40 p.m. and when they arrived they tended to Davis. He was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Gomez and the 12-year-old had already fled the scene, police said.

Gomez returned to the parking lot where he was taken into custody. Officers later located the juvenile and recovered several firearms when he was taken into custody, police said.

Both Gomez and the juvenile were charged with murder, police said. The juvenile is in detention in Granbury, Kidd said, but he did not have any further information about Gomez.

It's unclear if Gomez has obtained an attorney.

Keene is about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

